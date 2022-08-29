Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, plagued with issues, reached its conclusion on Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh this week, closing out the show by finally crowning new tag team champions.

Believe it or not, the good gals won it.

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah defeated Shotzi & Xia Li in the first round before taking out Natalya & Sonya Deville in the semifinals. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, meanwhile, put down Dana Brooke & Tamina Snuka in the first round before doing away with Asuka & Alexa Bliss in the semifinals.

That set those two teams up for a date here, and they were given the main event slot. The match was about what you’d expect — Rodriguez did much of the heavy lifting, to the point of being referred to as a “one woman army,” while Bayley got involved late to try to give her squad the edge. In the end, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka ran out to run off Bayley, giving the babyfaces a chance. Ultimately, Rodriguez tagged in Aliyah, who played it slow and used surprise to score a roll up pinfall victory.

For those expecting Sasha Banks & Naomi to arrive to dispute all this, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news...

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.