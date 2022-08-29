WWE Clash at the Castle gets another tag team match

It’s been clear for weeks now that we would be getting The Judgment Day vs. Edge in some form at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this coming Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales. As it turns out, we’ll be getting a straight up tag team match.

2 v 2, though. Not 3 v 3, despite the numbers.

Indeed, Edge will team up with Rey Mysterio to take on Finn Balor & Damian Priest at the big show:

On Monday Night Raw this week, it was sold by Rey that it was a decision they both came to and he expected his son, Dominik, to have their back in the match. Dom went along with it, though he was clearly not the happiest about it.

For what it’s worth, Ripley has been putting the boots to Dom for weeks and the live crowd in Pittsburgh at Raw sure sounded ready for Dom to use a kendo stick in retaliation this evening. An intergender match doesn’t seem to be in the cards just yet, however.

The updated Clash at the Castle match card: