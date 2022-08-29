The ratings are in for Aug. 26.

It’s just the pre-season, and for fans the NFL games being played right now don’t even count. But Americans love football, and the exhibition games that have been airing opposite and even pre-empting wrestling on Fridays are definitely part of the ratings story for AEW & WWE this month.

For Rampage, that story continues to be a pretty sad one. The show’s numbers were down again for its latest episode. Viewership fell 6.5% from last week, to 431,000. The .11 rating among 18-49 year olds was 8% less than Aug. 19’s — and tied with May 6 and July 29 for the lowest rating in the show’s history.

Rampage came in 22nd among cable originals on the night (football was #1 with 1.2 million viewers and a .30 in the demo). It was the only TNT show to place in the top 150, so it’s not all bad news. But it definitely doesn’t seem to be a show with any momentum.

Just as it has been the last several weeks, SmackDown was moved around the dial by local NFL games in a few markets. The negatively impacted the overall audience number, which fell 4% week-over-week to 1.99 million. The blue show’s demo rating increased 2% to .48, however, giving FOX the highest rated show on television. All involved have to feel pretty good as the NFL becomes Raw’s problem in a couple weeks.

Both shows will be promoting a big weekend event this Friday. SmackDown is pre-taped, while Rampage will be live.

Thoughts, ratings watching Cagesiders?

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily