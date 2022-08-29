Nikki Bella got married, can’t wait to share it with us in four-part E! special

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev met while she was on Dancing With The Stars back in 2017. Since then, Bella & John Cena broke off an engagement, and she & Chigvintsev brought a son into the world. Now, they’ve officially husband and wife.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared the news on her Instagram, but don’t worry Bella Army, you’ll be getting a lot more than just a couple glimpses of Aug. 26’s Paris wedding. E!’s website also covered the story, and not just because the network’s long been in the Bellas business with Total Divas and Total Bellas. That’s where a four-part special on Nikki & Artem’s “entire journey” will premiere early next year.

The happy couple will soon give fans an exclusive look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. Premiering early next year, the four-part event will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding planning process, from dress shopping to venue hunting to Nikki’s bachelorette party and more. But creating their dream wedding doesn’t come without its challenges, as the pair continue to navigate parenthood at home while worrying if Artem’s family from Russia will be able to make it to the wedding. With a little help from Nikki’s sister Brie Bella, fans will have to tune in to see if they manage to pull off their wedding without a hitch.

The suspense is killing me! Not sure if I can wait until next year, but somehow I think these crazy kids will get through it.

Bella and Chigvintsev began dating in 2019, and announced their engagement early the following year. Their son Matteo was born on July 31, 2020.

Congrats to the whole family! And stay tuned for details on when Nikki Bella Says I Do will come streaming onto your screens.