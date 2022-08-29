Raw airs tonight (Aug. 29) with a live show from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is the final episode of Raw episode during the five week build towards Clash at the Castle, which takes place on Saturday (Sept. 3).

Sasha Banks & Naomi need to do something about this

New WWE women’s tag team champions will be crowned tonight; IYO SKY & Dakota Kai take on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah in the final match of the ongoing tournament. Vacant’s 3.5 month grip on the belts is finally over.

SKY & Kai are the heavy favorites, both in and out of kayfabe. That’s partially because they are being pushed hard after joining the main roster less than a month ago, and also because Aliyah isn’t good enough for a match of this caliber.

For the most part, this women’s tag team tournament has been very underwhelming. Even though women’s wrestling in WWE typically compares well to its competition, this tournament bracket with several makeshift teams quickly revealed that WWE still has a lot of work to do to get some of these women over. With that said, this tournament was an improvement over last year’s Queen’s Crown trainwreck. And there’s still time left tonight for these four women to give us a match worth remembering from this tournament.

There are reports and rumors that Sasha Banks and Naomi are back in WWE, and that it’s just a matter of choosing the right time for a return. Could that perfect time be tonight right after this match ends? If Kai and SKY win as expected, can you imagine how obnoxious Bayley will sound while celebrating their big win? Sasha Banks and Naomi might just have to do something to prevent Bayley’s group from thinking they run the place. This kind of angle could wait until next week after Clash at the Castle, but Triple H is full of surprises as the head of WWE creative, so you never know.

The rest of title scene

United States Champion Bobby Lashley is wrestling against The Miz tonight. Lashley famously squashed this chump to win the WWE championship back in March 2021, and he shouldn’t have any problem beating his ass again for an easy win. That’s assuming Dexter Lumis doesn’t abduct The Miz before the match ends. Don’t be surprised if AJ Styles and Ciampa show up ringside for this match.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend the gold against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Neither man is advertised for tonight’s go home episode of Raw.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are the WWE tag team champions, but those belts are on the backburner right now because there are no worthy teams to challenge them. Jimmy and Jey will be in the building tonight nonetheless, along with honorary Uce Sami Zayn, representing The Bloodline. Considering Kevin Owens’ recent actions, will he confront these men and give them a piece of his mind about the Tribal Chief?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is joining forces with Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Clash at the Castle for a six woman tag team match against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. If Kai and SKY happen to win tag team championship gold tonight, is there still time left to add some kind of winner-take-all championship stakes to the PPV match in Wales?

The 24/7 championship is really struggling to matter under Triple H’s creative direction. Even R-Truth doesn’t seem interested in winning his baby back.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Beloved hometown hero Kurt Angle returns to Raw tonight. Which heel will look to make a big splash by interrupting Kurt’s segment?

- After last week’s out of control brawl, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are scheduled for a face-to-face segment tonight. I imagine it will quickly turn into a fist-to-face confrontation if WWE officials aren’t on hand to keep violence from breaking out.

- Edge beat Damian Priest last week in Toronto, and Finn Balor beat Dolph Ziggler. Are Edge and Balor headed to a singles match at Clash at the Castle, or will Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley join the fray too? Where do the Mysterios fit into all of this? We need some answers ASAP.

- Johnny Gargano shocked the world last week when he returned to WWE. He eventually superkicked former ally Theory in his stupid face, because who doesn’t love doing that? I bet Gargano will do the exact same thing tonight.

- Are Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on the road to a breakup after losing for a second time in the women’s tag team championship tournament last week? Is Nikki okay after taking a rough bump during that match?

- If Ezekiel is still away from WWE while recovering from his recent injuries, will his older brother Elias show up tonight to perform for his hometown in Pittsburgh?

- Considering this week’s episode of SmackDown is already in the can, will any unadvertised members of the blue brand show up for tonight’s PPV go-home show?

What will you be looking for on Raw?