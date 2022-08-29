WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 29, 2022) from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: the red brand comes to his hometown so Kurt Angle will be making his return, though we don’t know why. Elsewhere, the final of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will see Dakota Kai & IYO SKY take on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, The Usos & Sami Zayn are in town, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 29