WWE Clash at the Castle match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Clash at the Castle show set to take place on Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It’s been 30 years since the last time the promotion held a major stadium show in the United Kingdom.

We’re just under one week from showtime, and here’s how the card looks:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre became top contender by beating Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. Since then, McIntyre has had to deal with danger from all sides, as he’s been up against not just The Bloodline & Sami Zayn but Karrion Kross lurking in the shadows.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Baszler won a Gauntlet match to book her ticket to Cardiff for this title match. Morgan has been nursing an arm injury for weeks. They’ve done next to nothing to build to this in a meaningful way.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus

After Shinsuke Nakamura fell short in his bid to win the title, WWE held a Fatal 5-Way to determine the next challenger. Sheamus came away with the win. He’s back on his quest to become Grand Slam Champion. GUNTHER is promising to break him.

Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Becky Lynch got injured during her match with Belair at SummerSlam, where she turned babyface to side with the current Raw women’s champion in the face of the returning Bayley, Kai, and SKY. With Lynch out, Belair found some new allies in Bliss & Asuka, and now the two teams will throw down in a six-woman tag match.

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

These two have been going back and forth for a while now, but the match they were supposed to have at SummerSlam was cancelled. Instead, it will be happening here.

As for what the rest of the show will look like, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that current TV points to Rey Mysterio & Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Judgment Day, Viking Raiders vs. New Day, and Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz as possibilities, at the very least.

Elsewhere, Ronda Rousey was originally scheduled to be on the show but doesn’t currently have a match booked. It’s still at least possible she makes an appearance, however.

You interested?