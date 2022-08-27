Renee Paquette & WWE are doing a little business together

It hit the streets on Friday (Aug. 26) when a member of the WWE styling team posted a video showing her doing hair & make-up for Renee Paquette...

I’m sure there were probably a few joking “RENEE YOUNG RETURN IMMINENT” tweets (and maybe even one or two who were serious, too). But before the speculation machine could kick into overdrive, sources like PWInsider were reporting that Paquette was in Orlando being interviewed for future documentary projects.

Renee spilled some of the beans with her own Instagram post. She was there filming for A&E’s WWE Rivals series, and she was joined by Freddie Prinze, Jr., John Bradshaw Layfield, Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano.

So we’ve got two things to wonder about...

Does this mean anything about Paquette’s future with WWE? She left on good terms, and a occasional venting about stressful working conditions aside, hasn’t burnt any bridges. Anything is possible, especially with Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H in charge instead of the previous regime, but I think Renee is having too much success & fun on her own to sign up for a full-time gig with anyone right now. What rivalry is that crew talking about? KO & Gargano’s could mean they’re going to cover ground from the indies and/or NXT. But each man’s been a part of a famous rivalry within the company themselves, so maybe one on various rivalries that started or continued in NXT like Owens & Sami Zayn, Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, and Bayley & Sasha Banks?

Give us your answers to either of those questions, or just type about how awesome Renee is, in the comments below.