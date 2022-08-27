Miz apparently okay after being kidnapped, will face Lashley on Raw

Even though it was alarming to see Dexter Lumis dragging The Miz up the stairs and onto the concourse last Monday on Raw, we were never too worried about The A-Lister. He’s gotten out of worse situations. And when Lumis turned himself into the cops on Tuesday, we figured Miz’s location would be Dex’s primary bargaining chip.

Sure enough, he’s free. We know because WWE has booked him for a match against Bobby Lashley for the Aug. 29 edition of Raw, and you know how they hate disappointing the Universe.

As if this situation weren’t odd enough, though, WWE.com makes it sound like Miz escaped on his own:

With the United States Title around his waist, Bobby Lashley has cemented his status as The All Mighty with show-stealing defenses against Ciampa and AJ Styles. After tearing down the house, Lashley and The Phenomenal One joined forces to take on their recent tormentors Ciampa and The Miz, but the meddling A-Lister escaped The All Mighty’s wrath when he was dragged away by Dexter Lumis for a disqualification victory. Having seemingly escaped the clutches of his would-be captor, The Miz will walk right back into the lion’s den when he squares off with Lashley.

Ah yes, that time-honored escape plan... getting kidnapped.

Are the website writers implying Lumis and Miz are in league with one another? Or are they just as confused as we are?

WWE’s also announced that The Usos & Sami Zayn will be on Raw. We’ll see if Drew McIntyre crashes whatever’s planned for The Bloodline after the beating they gave him last night on SmackDown.

Those two segments join the already announced face-off between Riddle & Seth Rollins, the finals of the Women’s Tag Title Tournament between Dakota Kai & IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, and an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Sound like a good way to send it home for Clash at the Castle?