NXT announcer Wade Barrett extends WWE contract, open to in-ring return

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Wade Barrett revealed he recently re-upped with WWE. He’ll be continuing on in the NXT color commentator role he’s filled since Aug. 2020.

TWO MORE YEARS OF @StuBennett



"Last week I agreed a new deal, I'm very happy to be staying around with WWE and in my role in #WWENXT" pic.twitter.com/bLOO4u7Ftu — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 26, 2022

“I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract, actually... Last week agreed to the new deal. So very, very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing in my role with NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.”

The former five-time Intercontinental champion may be loving serving as Vic Joseph’s partner every Tuesday night, but he knows wrestling is a “never say never” business. Barrett hasn’t wrestled since 2016, but he’s only 42 years old and looks pretty fit. A return to the ring isn’t something he needs, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t do it.

"If the right opportunity presents itself at my door, we might see a Wade Barrett return



I love my gig in NXT, it's the happiest I've ever been, I don't have an itch I'm trying to scratch, BUT with that being said..."



I'm afraid we've got some @StuBennett pic.twitter.com/8H5I5kcKJl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 26, 2022

“I’m not chasing anything — sometimes guys in meetings do start floating ideas out because they secretly really want to get back in the ring. I love my gig in NXT, I love commentating, it’s the happiest I’ve even been, so I don’t have some strange itch I’m desperately trying to scratch. But with that being said, I don’t think you ever really retire when you’re a wrestler, so if the right opportunity presents itself at the right time? Then yeah, you might see me back in the ring at some point.”

Join us in congratulating Barrett on the good news (see what I did there?), and let us know if you’d like to see the former Nexus frontman lace up the boots again.