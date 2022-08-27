WWE SmackDown spoilers for Sept. 2: Rousey’s final judgement, Kross & Hit Row in-ring debuts, Viking Rules match, more!

WWE stayed in Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena after the Aug. 26 SmackDown went off the air in order to tape the Sept. 2 episode. Clash at the Castle is next Saturday in Wales, and WWE needed to get this show done ahead of time to free up the schedule for travel to and promotion in the United Kingdom next week.

Here’s what went down on the show, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline:

Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey appeared and called out Adam Pearce to talk about her suspension. Pearce confirmed Rousey’s reinstated, since she paid her fines and her arrest was unwarranted. If it were up to him, though? Scrap Daddy thinks Ronda is the “single biggest bitch he’s ever met,” and would have fired her. And that’s why he ended the segment trapped in a Rousey armbar.

Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. Humberto & Angel helped MMM with a post-match beatdown, but Street Profits arrived to even the odds and help Hit Row run off the heels.

Happy Corbin cut a promo o Detroit, and issued an open challenge...

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin

Butch def. Ludwig Kaiser. Gunther and Sheamus postured ahead of their Clash match, but Kaiser kept them apart and led the Intercontinental champ away.

Viking Raiders def. New Day in a “Viking Rules” match by putting Kofi Kingston through a stack of tables.

The Bloodline hosted a Two Year Anniversary celebration for Roman Reigns’ championship reign (he won the Universal title at Payback on Aug. 30, 2020). Roman was Claymore-ed by Drew McIntyre as soon as he arrived at the arena. McIntyre then went to the ring and took out The Usos and Sami Zayn to close the show.

Do these results get you more excited for next Friday’s SmackDown and Clash at the Castle, Cagesiders?