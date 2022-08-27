Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Trish Status appearing on Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapping The Miz, and Edge wrestling in Toronto for the first time in over a decade, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler was more interesting than usual last month when he returned to Raw and silently superkicked Theory in his stupid face week after week. But Dolph lost the eventual singles match against Theory, and this week (Aug. 22) he quickly settled back into his typical role of putting over more important wrestlers like Finn Balor.

Stock Down #2: Jinder Mahal & Shanky

These two guys have completely disappeared from WWE television and house shows in August. Maybe future WrestleMania main event star Shanky is taking a break from wrestling to explore career opportunities as a dancer, who really knows?

Stock Down #1: Toxic Attraction

An injury to Gigi Dolin forced Toxic Attraction out of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. As a result, any chance they had of sticking around on the main roster now appears to be gone.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY

Bayley, Kai, and SKY are a hot act right now. Kai and SKY are heavy favorites to win the vacated women’s tag team titles after defeating Asuka and Alexa Bliss on Raw. This week also featured Bayley’s first televised match in over a year, where she picked up a win over Aliyah. Bayley capped off her week by joining Pat McAfee in bullying Michael Cole on SmackDown commentary, which is always a welcome sight.

Stock Up #2: Johnny Gargano

The biggest WWE news of the week was the surprise return of Johnny Gargano on Raw. With Triple H in charge of creative, Gargano suddenly has a clear path towards a big push on the main roster, which seemed very unlikely the last time we saw Johnny in WWE. Gargano’s case shows why WWE is a more attractive place for free agent wrestlers now that out-of-touch Vince McMahon is gone from the company.

Stock Up #1: Sheamus & Gunther

Who really needs to see Roman Reigns defend the WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle? In one terrific promo segment on last night’s (Aug. 26) SmackDown, Sheamus and Gunther (and their respective allies) quickly turned their upcoming Intercontinental championship match at Clash at the Castle into the most intriguing match on the card. Bravo, gentlemen.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?