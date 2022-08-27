Pat McAfee delivers a genuine highlight from SmackDown this week

I wasn’t a big fan of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown but what good does it do to focus too much on that? I’m a big believer in the catharsis via complaining but it has to be justified. This wasn’t a good show, but it wasn’t a terrible show either.

In that case, you just find the things about you actually did like, which is why I focused on the awesome GUNTHER/Sheamus confrontation in the recap. It’s also why I’m going to focus on this simple 10 second clip of Pat McAfee screaming “DING DONG” into the back of Michael Cole’s head:

That the clip starts and Cole’s head is already in his hand is fantastic. He’s then bullied by McAfee and Bayley, and we’re all better off for it.

Sorry, Cole. But not that sorry.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: