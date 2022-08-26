WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament Final set

With Gigi Dolin suffering an injury, Toxic Attraction had to be removed from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. That left an open spot in the semifinals opposite Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah.

WWE filled that spot by having a “Second Chance” Fatal 4-Way pitting each of the losing teams from the first round against each other. Sonya Deville & Natalya emerged victorious in that match, which was basically a sprint. Nikki A.S.H. took a superplex off the top rope onto the assembled group of wrestlers on the floor and Sonya pinned her in the ring shortly after.

That set up the semifinal later. That match was only slightly better, with Raquel pinning Deville to pick up the win, but landed with a thud in Detroit. Either way, on they go!

Rodriguez & Aliyah advance to the finals, where they will meet IYO SKY & Dakota Kai on Monday Night Raw next week. The winner will not just be tournament champion but the new WWE women’s tag team champions.

See you then!

