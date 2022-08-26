Miz & the Mysterios go from WrestleMania to Celebrity Family Feud

Back in April, The Miz & Logan Paul picked up a win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. A lot’s changed since then — Logan & Mike don’t seems as tight, for some reason. Everyone’s moved on to other rivalries.

But some feuds never die. And why should they, when they can fought for charity in front of Steve Harvey & and a national television audience?

It’s pretty much the Mysterio team you would expect: Rey & his wife Angie, their kids Dominik & Aalyah, and nephew Daniel Mallory. ABC was never gonna go along with having Rhea Ripley on the squad as Dom’s Papi...

Mysterio brought his friends AND his enemies for this one! ‍♂️ Tune in to ABC for #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/6AweKIi0HB — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) August 25, 2022

... but where’s the Mrs., Miz? The A-Lister’s team will be Miz, his parents Barbara & George, mother-in-law Marjolaine, and cousin Don. Always happy to see Mr. Miz, but Maryse will be missed:

What's The Miz's secret to winning the gold? His Mother-in-law! #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/lJZjWqTvc8 — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) August 25, 2022

And really, we’re just glad Miz was apparently rescued from captivity after Dexter Lumis turned himself in on Tuesday night.

We’ll see which side emerges victorious when the episode premieres this Sunday (Aug.28) at 9pm ET. No matter who wins, a good cause will benefit. The Mysterios are playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. Any Team Miz winnings go to The V Foundation’s Connor’s Cure Fund.