WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 26, 2022) with a live show emanating from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: a “second chance” Fatal 4-Way match in the Women’s tag team championship tournament. The four teams competing to advance in the tourney include Xia Li & Shotzi, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, Dana Brooke & Tamina, and Natalya & Sonya Deville.

WWE is also promoting a match between Ricochet and Happy Corbin for tonight’s episode.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 26