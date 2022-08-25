Based on an account from PW Insider, after AEW wrapped up its Dynamite and Rampage tapings last night (Aug. 24), Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley came out to the ring to send the fans home happy. Dustin Rhodes and Claudio Castagnoli were already in the ring, and you can check out why that is in the Rampage spoilers if you are so inclined.

Here is an excerpt of Insider’s recap on what Moxley had to say:

“After they went off the air, AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson came out and said that everyone was looking at the best professional wrestlers in the world. He praised Dustin Rhodes. He thanked the fans in Ohio and said they were great tonight...He promised the entire locker room is going to bust their asses to put on the best professional wrestling on the planet for the fans every time they show up or watch on TV. He told them to tell their friends to check out Wednesday nights if you are watching ‘that Monday and Friday night crap.’ Moxley said Dustin knows all about coming back from doubts. He said William Regal came back from death and is the sharpest mind in the business. He praised Wheeler Yuta for proving he belonged in the Blackpool Combat Club. He praised Danielson for shoving everyone’s doubts up their ass. He praised Claudio for ignoring ‘some old crazy man’s’ thoughts on who he was to become the ROH Champion. He praised Arn Anderson and said that they are all proof that if anyone says you can’t do something or what you can’t be, you tell them to shove it up their ass, because just like all the men in the ring, you can do anything and be anything you want. He thanked everyone for their support and asked them to come back.”

It appears the chip on Moxley’s shoulder is still there when it comes to WWE and Vince McMahon. In the case of McMahon, I think the last couple of months have demonstrated that most of the criticism thrown Vince’s way is justified, including Mox’s implication that Vince is an out-of-touch old man when it comes to his stale creative vision for pro wrestling and poor talent evaluation skills.

As far as WWE is concerned, the company is riding a wave of momentum and fan support right now with Triple H in charge of creative. Meanwhile, AEW is bogged down with lots of delicious backstage drama and chaos. That doesn’t mean WWE’s on-air product is now better than AEW’s, of course. But it does mean that Moxley will get more eyerolls and pushback than normal for continuing to shit on his old company.

However, I don’t doubt for a second that Moxley believes every single word he says, and that kind of believability is sorely needed today in pro wrestling. The perpetual chip on his shoulder and constant need to shove things up asses is a key part of what makes Jon Moxley the best thing going in AEW in 2022.

What’s your reaction to Mox’s trash talk on WWE, Cagesiders?