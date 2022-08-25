Earlier today, Variety broke the following news:

WWE superstar Bianca Belair has signed with WME for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, the powerhouse Hollywood agency will work to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more.

This is a significant career move for Belair, as William Morris Endeavor (WME) has also been associated with mega Hollywood stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Denzel Washington, Ben Assfleck, and the undisputed biggest star in the world, Conan O’Brien.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Sasha Banks get a lot of attention and digital ink in the media, but I’d argue that Belair has been the top pushed woman in WWE since the start of 2021. She has rarely lost clean in singles matches during that time, while main eventing WrestleMania with Sasha Banks in 2021 (which she won an ESPY for) and beating Lynch at WWE’s biggest events of the year in 2022.

Congrats to the EST of WWE for signing with WME!