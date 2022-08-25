Vince McMahon celebrated his birthday in public with John Cena

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has remained out of the public eye since he resigned from the company in disgrace last month during an investigation into alleged hush money payments and sexual misconduct in the workplace.

That changed last night when he was spotted in public on his 77th birthday in New York City. TMZ captured footage of McMahon on his way to meet John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh for dinner at Waverly Inn restaurant. Vince was accompanied by a woman who was definitely not his wife, Linda. It looks like McMahon was trying to hide his face from the cameras. Or maybe he was just conveniently scratching the top of his head at the exact right time.

Given the context behind McMahon’s recent downfall in WWE, there was some speculation that Cena didn’t want to be spotted on camera with Vince when the former champ returned to Raw for one episode in late June. Considering that Cena has since named Vince as the only person who should be on the Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling, and now celebrated Vince’s birthday with him in New York City, I’d say that speculation has proven to be baseless.

What are your thoughts on McMahon and Cena getting together to celebrate the billionaire’s birthday last night, Cagesiders?