Roman Reigns drinks the Triple H Kool-Aid, comments on his part-time schedule

With Vince McMahon gone from WWE, Triple H is now running creative on the main roster. WWE’s television product has been noticeably better as a result, and lots of folks are drinking the Triple H Kool-Aid.

You can count WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns among the wrestlers in WWE who are impressed with how Triple H is running the show. In an interview on The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Reigns acknowledged that Triple H is pretty much the biggest babyface in wrestling right now. Here’s what Roman said about The Game, courtesy of F4WOnline’s transcription:

“I think he’s done excellent. He’s like a professional wrestling babyface right now. He’s like a babyface for the industry right now and there’s like this honeymoon situation, there’s a lot of excitement.” “If you look at the grand scheme of it and break it down what he’s stepped into, just dealing with this controversy alone, dealing with the craziness of the impossible happened, Vince McMahon stepped down, just wrapping your brain around that and then being the guy to be next. I thought following Cena was tough enough, imagine having to follow Vince McMahon. I think he’s done great, I really do.”

Roman was also asked to comment on the new deal that he signed with WWE earlier this year that includes a reduced work schedule. Roman first explained that it was important for him to get off the road after doing it full time for 10 years. He wants to spend more time at home because he’s raising five children and this is a critical period in their development.

As far as the WWE pay-per-view schedule is concerned, Reigns said he will do the major shows, but he won’t be booked for some of the B-shows in between.

“The main thing is, no we are not going to be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which will be, of course, all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones that fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward.”

Reigns also confirmed that he was pulled from Money in the Bank 2022 after it was moved to a smaller venue. He said the strategy is for him to compete on the huge shows, so he was no longer needed for that one.

Overall, Reigns is quite happy with how his part-time schedule is working out, and he argued that it makes him an even bigger attraction in WWE because his limited appearances are extra special.

Do you agree that Triple H is one of the biggest babyfaces in pro wrestling right now, Cagesiders?