- According to Fightful Select, Jon Moxley supported moving his unification match with CM Punk from All Out to last night’s Dynamite, with one source even claiming Mox pitched the idea. Punk was said to “eventually” agreed to it.
- That report also indicated that AEW’s All Out plans have changed multiple times.
- On his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze, Jr. discussed rumors about CM Punk’s reputation at AEW, saying he’s heard, “... not everyone backstage loves CM Punk and it’s not just because of Colt Cabana. It’s because of the way they feel he’s behaved since he’s got there behind the curtain... A lot of people don’t feel like Punk shows anyone... the type of dignity that one would expect at work... That’s what I’ve been told as the kind of stuff that is going on. Hangman Page said a lot of real stuff.”
- In a tweet he deleted due to mistaking the venue for Survivor Series, Dave Meltzer pointed to how well tickets were selling for that show as evidence “WWE is hot” right now.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that Triple H is a big proponent of Theory, and the young star remains a big part of WWE plans even with Vince McMahon gone: “They like the guy. Good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work.”
