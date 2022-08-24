Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Fightful Select says that while some wrestlers expected it to happen soon, there are no immediate plans to do another WWE Draft and, in fact, it looks more likely we won’t get another one until after WrestleMania 39 next year.

For what it’s worth, Konnan claimed on his “Keepin it 100” podcast that many in AEW told him they are “pissed about their booking.”

According to PW Insider, one of the departments who has benefitted most from Vince McMahon’s exit and the new regime of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H taking over is the production team. They even say some who had been planning to leave the company have since reconsidered and will be staying.

Mustafa Ali told a fan on Twitter that at one point there was a plan for him to come out to the “Real American” theme Hulk Hogan long used as his entrance theme.

On a recent episode of his “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard said that, despite rumors he would be running NXT at one point, he “never wrote a single NXT show.”

