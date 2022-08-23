Dexter Lumis reunited with Indi Hartwell on NXT 2.0

Indi Hartwell has been through an awful lot over the past few months, losing both her husband, Dexter Lumis, and her best friend, Persia Pirotta. That’s after The Way disbanded with Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano leaving to have a child.

She’s sort of wandered about on NXT television in the meantime, just trying to find her way. It hasn’t gone well! She finally hit a breaking point on NXT 2.0 this week after losing to Blair Davenport in a match that catapulted Blair to a title match.

While lamenting her continued misfortune, seemingly on the verge of making some kind of decision about her future, she was hit with a most welcome surprise:

Dexter Lumis!

The crowd exploded when they finally embraced once more, the pair reunited after far too long apart.

It didn’t last, of course, because it couldn’t. Lumis delivered a note saying he loved her and goodbye, because he had to walk out the door into the awaiting arms of the police. He just kidnapped The Miz on Monday Night Raw, after all.

Still, what a moment.

