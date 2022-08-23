It will indeed be NXT 2.0 vs. NXT UK at Worlds Collide

When word got around that NXT UK was closing up shop in advance of the opening of NXT Europe, that left WWE in with some championship titles to deal with. Tyler Bate and Meiko Satomura ended their run as NXT UK men’s and women’s champions, respectively, and both made the trip over to the States to kick up a program with Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose.

In both of their cases, there was an in-ring face-to-face that led to a challenge and the accepting of said challenge. In the latter case, Blair Davenport was around and claiming to be number one contender after having just defeated Indi Hartwell.

Satomura, legend that she is, said “to hell with it” and offered up a triple threat.

Later in the evening, both matches were made official. They’ll take place at the upcoming Worlds Collide event scheduled for Sun., Sept. 4, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

So far, those are the only two matches official for the show. The Creed Brothers vs. Brooks & Jensen was also teased for the show and will surely end up happening but wasn’t actually booked just yet.