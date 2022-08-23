Raw had topped the cable originals chart every Monday since it went against the Home Run Derby on July 18. That streak ended on Aug. 22 when it went against a pre-season NFL game.

Aside from not being number one, the news for WWE & USA was good. Both average hourly viewership (2.01 million) and rating among 18-49 year old (.55) were up from last Monday.

The Falcons/Jets game on ESPN scored a .61 in the demo, and ABC's The Bachelorette did a .76. Those were the only shows that outpaced WWE, which took spots 2-4 in the cable rankings.

The average increase was fueled by strong holds all night. Which you can see that in the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 2.06 million / .53

Hour Two: 2.04 million / .57

Hour Three: 1.92 million / .55

No NFL on Monday next week (for one of the last times before the regular season starts on Sept. 8), so even these same numbers will probably put Raw back on top.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily