Johnny Gargano was worried fans wouldn’t remember him when he made Raw return

At the end of his NXT run, Johnny Gargano proved he can play an entertainingly arrogant heel. But Johnny Wrestling’s purest form is as a never-say-die babyface — probably because as far as we know, he’s a legitimate good guy in real life.

Wherever reality ends and character begins, Gargano was in full inspirational underdog mode for his surprise return to WWE on the Aug. 22 Raw in Toronto. That continued on social media this morning...

Last night still feels like a dream..



Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until I walked out!



Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return.



Wrestling is so cool. ❤️ https://t.co/9wp5uUik76 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2022

His comments on in a post-Raw video went into more detail on those same sentiments:

“I’m still at a loss for words. When you’re away for so long — I was away for nine months as I said, and I was kind of just changing diapers and watching Bluey and doing the dad thing for a long time. It’s just one of those things where you just don’t know if people are going to remember who you are. “And yeah, I was here for a long time in NXT and I did a lot of cool things, but there’s still a big part of me who was just a nervous wreck all day because I was like, hopefully, at least one person remembers who I am. And then to stand there and watch my name come up on the ‘tron and see people go nuts, it’s really a relief though. I feel like a huge weight is lifted off my shoulders now because people remember who I am, and now it’s time to get to work.”

Gargano also reiterated the goals for his WWE return that he laid out in his promo: win the United States championship, an Intercontinental title, become WWE champ, and wrestle at WrestleMania.

You remembered him. Now are excited to see him try for those things?