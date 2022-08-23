Kurt Angle returns to Raw next week

Toronto got Trish Stratus for Raw last night (Aug. 22). Next Monday, Pittsburgh gets an appearance by one of their own WWE Hall of Famers — and an Olympic hero — in Kurt Angle.

WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle returns home to Pittsburgh next Monday on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/vJ8WplOXB6 — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2022

Angle’s only made sporadic appearances on WWE television since his General Manager storyline ended in 2018 and he lost a retirement match to Baron Corbin the following year at WrestleMania 35. It’s not clear what he’ll be doing on the Clash at the Castle go home show, but the Western Pennsylvania homies will welcome him with loud, loving “You Suck”s no matter what he does.

Aug. 29’s Raw will also feature the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai await the winners of Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez vs. whoever emerges from Friday’s “second chance” 4way match between Doudrop & Nikki ASH, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Sonya Deville. Plus, Seth Rollins & Riddle will have a face-to-face before their singles match in Wales on Sat., Sept. 3.

Impress Kurt with your intensity, integrity and intelligence by tuning in to Raw next week.