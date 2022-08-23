Edge wants his last match to take place next August in Toronto

Heading into their main event clash on the Aug. 22 Raw in Toronto, Damian Priest talked a lot about retiring Edge (again) in the Hall of Famer’s hometown.

Despite The Judgement Day’s best efforts, Priest couldn’t get the job done. He didn’t win, let alone send Edge back to North Carolina full-time. But we got more than just a good match, and tease of a potentially great one in the future between Rhea Ripley & Beth Phoenix.

The rabid crowd in ScotiaBank Arena got it first, since it came via a promo after Raw went off the air. But thanks to miracle of modern technology, we can all hear & see the Rated R Superstar as he talks about how “in a perfect world” he’ll return to Toronto next August for his last match before hanging up his boots for good.

After #WWERAW went of the air Edge revealed that he wants to have his final match next August in 2023 in Toronto Canada.



Omg… pic.twitter.com/J8IQMLtY8t — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 23, 2022

“30 years ago... July 1, 1992, I had my first wrestling match as Adam Copeland. Sexton Hardcastle was later. And I knew, I knew one day, I’d be standing right here for all of you, I just knew it. “What I didn’t dream of is that I would have to retire for nine years and fight, fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. And all of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship. “I just stood toe-to-toe with one of the best talents, and the future of this industry, Damian Priest. And I can’t wait to do it some more. And I can’t wait to come back, hopefully, one last time, one last time here in Toronto. “I’m looking at the calendar, and we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that’s okay man, this is the place for me to do it, okay? “I mean this when I say it: I love all of you. In case you missed it, I love being Canadian. And you know I have to do this, I would be remiss — Go Leafs Go, Go Leafs Go, Go Leafs Go, Go Leafs Go.”

We don’t live in a perfect world, but it’s still probably worth keeping an eye on WWE’s 2023 Canadian tour announcements. And, maybe it’s just the clips from their A&E Rivals special that I caught over the weekend talking, but can we see if John Cena is free for that date?