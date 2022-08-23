Trish Stratus teased a return match on Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw opened with Trish Stratus getting a hero’s welcome in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It doesn’t matter how many times she’s gone and comes back for a sporadic appearance here and there, the reception is always electric.

She also looks incredible, like she could instantly decide to return and find herself right back at the top of the card.

Funny enough, that’s more or less exactly how her segment played out.

While she was getting some time to talk to her people, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY interrupted to kick up some trouble. Bayley led the way, and Stratus sounded game to make a comeback.

“I can, real quick, go from I ‘am’ retired to I ‘was’ retired, if you don’t stop running your mouth.”

Trish hasn’t wrestled since a singles loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam back in 2019. The time may be right for her to get back in the ring for another go of it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: