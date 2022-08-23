WWE NXT results, live blog (Aug. 23, 2022): UK takeover continues

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: All the fallout from last week’s special Heatwave episode, starting with Gallus’ follow-up to their attack on Diamond Mine... reclaiming the NXT UK Tag titles from Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen! Plus, Grayson Waller invites Apollo Crews to his new talk show, Tiffany Stratton & Wendy Choo try to put their issues to bed in a Lights Out match, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 23