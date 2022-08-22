The semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament kicked off on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with Dakota Kai & IYO SKY taking on Alexa Bliss & Asuka for the right to advance to the finals and their chance at winning the titles Sasha Banks & Naomi were stripped of months ago.

The match was a bit sloppy. The finish saw Asuka submit Kai without realizing she wasn’t the legal woman in the match. That was SKY, who had tagged in shortly before. She rolled Asuka up from behind and got the pin to advance.

Damage CTRL indeed.

Kai & SKY advance to the finals now, where they’ll have to wait to find out who they’ll be facing. Toxic Attraction vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah was originally planned for Friday Night SmackDown this week but an injury to Gigi Dolin forced a change. Instead, a Fatal 4-Way “second chance” match will be held to find out who takes Toxic Attraction’s place.

