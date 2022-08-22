Toxic Attraction out of WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

WWE announced just a short time ago that yet another change has been made to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:

BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.



A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/HaQFBuSnXn — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2022

Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction is injured and therefore unable to wrestle in the semifinals on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown against Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. Toxic Attraction was only in the tournament when Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons were removed due to the former suffering an injury and the latter being “medically unavailable.”

The second chance Fatal 4-Way would seem to indicate the four squads who have been eliminated already will be duking it out to get back into the tournament. Those teams are:

Tamina & Dana Brooke

Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

Xia Li & Shotzi

Natalya & Sonya Deville

Whoever wins will instantly be in the semifinals and just one victory away from facing whomever wins the other semifinal set for Monday Night Raw this week, pitting Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.