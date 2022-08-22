Report: Road Dogg is back with WWE

Since being let go by WWE in its January purge of (almost) all things black-and-gold era NXT, Brian “Road Dogg” James has been campaigning for a job with AEW. Often by bad mouthing AEW.

The Hall of Famer can set that misguided career strategy aside for now. PWInsider is reporting that Triple H will be bringing back his old D-Generation X running buddy for “an executive position” at WWE. The site is still working to confirm his title and official start date, and notes that he is not backstage for Raw tonight (Aug. 22) in Toronto.

Absent those details and assuming the report is correct, this certainly looks like Triple H getting the band back together. In this case, “the band” is the NXT team he had in place at the end of the 2010s. Word at that time was Haitch wanted those folks by his side for when he eventually took over WWE creative & talent relations. He’s now taken over WWE creative & talent relations, and the D-O-Double G is back.

Prior to joining the NXT team in 2019, James worked as a writer and producer on the main roster, including a stint as the lead writer on SmackDown. He resigned from that last position after WrestleMania 35, allegedly over issues like Vince McMahon “tearing up” scripts on the day of the show.

Now it seems like he’ll help Hunter guide WWE into the future.

More as we have it.

UPDATE: Twitter account WrestleVotes claims James will replace the recently departed Jeff Jarrett as Senior Vice President of Live Events.