WWE Clash at the Castle match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Clash at the Castle show set to take place on Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It’s been 30 years since the last time the promotion held a major stadium show in the United Kingdom.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime, and here’s how the card looks:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre became top contender by beating Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. Although Karrion Kross got himself involved and made some threats, all signs point to this singles match sticking as the main event of the show.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Baszler won a Gauntlet match to book her ticket to Cardiff for this title match. Morgan has been nursing an arm injury for weeks. Ronda Rousey looms large.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus

After Shinsuke Nakamura fell short in his bid to win the title, WWE held a Fatal 5-Way to determine the next challenger. Sheamus came away with the win. He’s back on his quest to become Grand Slam Champion.

Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Becky Lynch got injured during her match with Belair at SummerSlam, where she turned babyface to side with the current Raw women’s champion in the face of the returning Bayley, Kai, and SKY. With Lynch out, Belair found some new allies in Bliss & Asuka, and now the two teams will throw down in a six-woman tag match.

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

These two have been going back and forth for a while now, but the match they were supposed to have at SummerSlam was cancelled. Instead, it will be happening here.

Rousey is still rumored to appear on this show in some capacity. There also appears to be a New Day vs. Viking Raiders match and potentially Edge & The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day.

