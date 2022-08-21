Shotzi does Twitter the right way

Just a few days ago, Shotzi and Liv Morgan started trading barbs on Twitter. It got pretty heated! Shit was talked, threats were made, and the end result was a match between the two on Friday Night SmackDown this past week.

Morgan won that match, as WWE was looking to put her over and heat her up a bit ahead of her SmackDown women’s title defense against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle in just two weeks time.

Here’s some of Morgan’s side:

Hahaahah maybe. Its the closest thing to a Wrestlemania moment you’ll get https://t.co/02cNwtijx0 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2022

That’s actually a quote tweet that no longer looks like one when it’s embedded.

Look:

As you can see, it’s like that because Shotzi straight up deleted her Twitter account after all this went down. Thankfully, a user captured a screenshot of her parting tweet:

Now that’s the right way to use an app like Twitter. Get on, create some buzz, make something happen for yourself, get right back off.

A true inspiration.