Edge on why Triple H running WWE Creative is so exciting

The excitement surrounding Triple H taking over creative for WWE in the wake of Vince McMahon’s resignation has waned somewhat, at least in the sense that it’s not talked about as often as it was when it first happened. The pro wrestling world, much like everything else, moves quickly.

But there’s still a sense of excitement among those within the company. The latest to reveal as much is Edge, who, in talking with Bleacher Report to promote his upcoming Toronto homecoming match against Damian Priest, explained why:

“I’ve had a lot of creative input and that’s having 25 years of equity with the company. In that regard, it doesn’t change a lot, but what’s so fun to see is that it’s going dressing room-wide now and that’s really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that’s happening. “I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It’s bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It’s a really fun time to be involved with the company.”

WWE television certainly has a different feel to it. The change hasn’t been drastic, but there does seem to be a new attitude to the shows. A reinvigorated locker room can only be a good thing for all involved.