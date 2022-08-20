Charlotte Flair is thinking of how she’ll evolve before WWE return

We haven’t seen Charlotte Flair since WrestleMania Backlash, where she dropped the SmackDown women’s championship to Ronda Rousey before taking off to marry Andrade and go on her honeymoon. She’s back in the news right now because she was the most recent guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock.

It was a quote worthy appearance, where she spoke on a wide range of topics. Notable among them — her thoughts on the infamous belt drop segment with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of WWE.

She also talked about her pending return to the company and what she’s thinking about in regards to her character (transcription via Fightful):

“I’m still looking for that next big feud, I’m still looking for that next big match. You’ve got Rhea (Ripley) probably wanting to beat me. Bianca (Belair), Liv (Morgan). There is so much for me to be excited for. The problem is, for me, I could just keep going. I always want to be better and sometimes being a perfectionist can get... ‘Mania, I wanted it to be too perfect and when I got to Backlash, I was like, ‘You do you, boo.’ That’s why it came across...this is my opinion, I do want to come back with a different layer. I came back after last year missing ‘Mania with The Opportunity, just changing my clothes, I want my body to look better, I’ve gotten in better shape, changed the hair up a little, what is that next layer? I can tell you it’s not going to be a good guy [laughs]. What does it look like? Am I darker? At the same time, I’m like, don’t fix something that is not broken, but you always need to evolve somehow, and what does that look like?”

No matter how she comes back, Flair will undoubtedly be working at the top of the card. A change in her character sounds intriguing enough to me.

How about you?