Bayley’s new stable might finally have a name

It was roughly three weeks ago that Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam, bringing Dakota Kai (in her return to the company) and IYO SKY (in her call up from NXT, complete with a new name) along with her. It marked the debut of a new stable, one that would eventually be assigned to the Monday Night Raw brand, though the brand split hardly restricts acts from appearing on all shows, as evidenced by the trio showing up on Friday Night SmackDown just this week.

The day after the big debut of the stable, Bayley was tweeting about “CONTROL” and fans were speculating on the name of the group. It seemed entirely possible that’s exactly what it would end up being, but WWE never acknowledged as much.

Now, PW Insider has passed along word that the company has filed a new trademark application for the name “Damage CTRL” and that it “appears to be the name” for the Bayley led group.

Like it?