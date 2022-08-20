WWE books Raw, SmackDown for next week

Rumor Roundup: CM Punk blow-up, AEW backstage drama, All Out main event, more! The latest rumors, including a closed door meeting in AEW after Hangman Page’s promo on CM Punk, AEW backstage drama dividing the locker room, All Out 2022 main event plans, Kota Ibushi leaving NJPW, SummerSlam 2023 host city, and more!