WWE books Raw, SmackDown for next week

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced or made official at least a bit of what we can expect on next week’s television, both the red and blue brands.
Monday Night Raw
- Edge will wrestle Damian Priest in his first singles match in Toronto in over a decade. This continues his ongoing feud with The Judgment Day.
- The semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will see Dakota Kai & IYO SKY take on Alexa Bliss & Asuka. The winner will reach the finals to wrestle for the women’s tag team titles, though the company hasn’t made clear when that match will happen.
- Trish Stratus will make a special guest appearance.
Friday Night SmackDown
- Ricochet will wrestle Baron Corbin in a singles match. These two have been feuding for a couple weeks now.
- The semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will see Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) take on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah for the right to advance to the finals and a tag title match.
