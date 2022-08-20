This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was largely about Sami Zayn and his continued story with The Bloodline. He was heavily featured throughout the entire show, trying to get in good with Roman Reigns, falling just short of winning a number one contender match for a shot at the Intercontinental championship at Clash at the Castle (one Sheamus ultimately emerged victorious in), and falling on the sword for Reigns to close the evening.

Well, to close the TV portion of the evening.

Indeed, WWE delivered the goods in the dark portion of the evening, delighting the fans in Montreal with an appearance from Kevin Owens for a segment with Zayn. WWE hasn’t released any footage of this, though they absolutely should, but thankfully, a fan was in the building recording and ready to pass it along. Go follow this fan on Twitter if you have one.

Check it out:

You ready for @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn IN MONTREAL at #SmackDown - a thread? Yeah you are!!! Listen to the pop!!! #WWEMontreal (PS. Enjoy my screaming. I no longer have a voice WORTH IT!) Part 1: pic.twitter.com/0CGV1m5wAA — Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022

Truly amazing.