How to present Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross didn’t physically appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week in Montreal, but we did a message from him in the form of yet another beautifully done vignette from the WWE production team. It gave us some insight on what we’re looking at in the near future for the former NXT champ.

Namely, Drew McIntyre:

Kross isn’t jumping all the way to the front of the line just yet. No, McIntyre will come first.

Meanwhile, this video acts as a great example of the difference between how Triple H has presented Kross and how Vince McMahon did. It’s not that we need to keep harping on that so much as use it to highlight how much of a difference it can make for someone. In Kross’s case, it’s quite literally the difference between being a guy flirting with a title shot in the near future and just straight up not working for the company at all.

Vignettes like this do a great job of making Kross look like the Billy Badass he was in NXT while building to the inevitable match with McIntyre. And it’s going to be great fun when these two big fellas start swinging at each other.

