Triple H is ‘thrilled’ for the opportunity to take WWE ‘in a direction it’s never gone before’

Triple H was a special guest on the latest episode of “IMPAULSIVE,” the cleverly titled podcast hosted by social media star and recently signed WWE talent Logan Paul. They talked about a wide range of topics, but of particular interest was when they inevitably got around to talking about the departure of Vince McMahon and Triple H, in some ways, taking his place.

Paul tells a story of each time he’s performed for WWE he’s gone backstage after and shared a handshake with McMahon in the “Gorilla” position. But at the Madison Square Garden episode of Monday Night Raw recently, it was Triple H who was there. His response to this was to say “I think there’s a really interesting opportunity to, I don’t know, do some shit that’s never been done before. So I’m going to be pitching ideas all the time to you.”

Triple H came back with this:

“I’m counting on it. I’ll say this about Vince — massive shoes that I couldn’t even dream of being able to think I could fill. The gap there in this moment is massive. But the opportunity to take it in a direction it’s never gone before is massive. I’m thrilled for that opportunity. We have an unbelievable team. It’s never going to be one person. One person can’t even begin to fill his shoes. It’s going to take an entire team of people to jump in those shoes.”

“The Game,” as he was long known during the time he was active in the ring, is currently doing a hell of a job of playing it. He’s straddling the line of putting over everything McMahon meant to the industry without outright saying he’s going to right the many wrongs that existed under Vince’s rule. That he has made sure to mention, in multiple interviews, not just his one, that no one man can do this is noteworthy because McMahon was, creatively speaking, something of a one man army within WWE.

He also had a lot of quirks and was set in his ways with regards to the kind of product he wanted to present. Without that hurdle, there is absolutely room for WWE to become something more, and go in a direction it’s never gone before. What does that mean exactly?

We’ll just have to stay tuned to find out. From the numbers so far, plenty of folks are doing just that.