Katana Chance & Kayden Carter win NXT women’s tag team titles

When Cora Jade turned on Roxanne Perez, she decided to throw one half of the NXT women’s tag team titles in the trash. Instead of finding a new partner, Perez decided the better play would be to vacate the titles altogether. That meant new champions needed to be crowned.

That’s how WWE opened this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, with a Fatal 4-Way elimination match to crown the next champs.

The order of elimination:

Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the first duo out. Next, Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile were taken out, setting up yet another showdown between Toxic Attraction and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Unlike last time, however, the babyfaces emerged victorious to a thunderous ovation. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne were finally vanquished, making Chance and Carter the new NXT women’s tag team champions.

