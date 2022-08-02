There was some interest in the first Raw after Triple H was named head of WWE creative last Monday, but an extremely well received SummerSlam show really generated excitement for the Aug. 1 episode.

It was reflected in the numbers. Raw averaged 2.23 million across its three hours last night. That’s the biggest viewership since Mar. 20, 2020 — the first empty arena show of the pandemic era. The show averaged a .61 rating among 18-49 year olds, the best number since the Raw after WrestleMania 38.

WWE easily won the night on cable for USA, with each of Raw’s three hours in 1st - 3rd place. The latest of AMC’s final Better Call Saul episodes drew a .36 to finish a distant 4th. Raw finished second on all of television; the only thing on broadcast to beat it was The Bachelorette’s .72 for ABC.

Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49, which followed the usual pattern, just with bigger numbers:

Hour One: 2.43 million / .65

Hour Two: 2.29 million / .62

Hour Three: 1.97 million / .56

Will they be able to sustain interest going forward?

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily