The ratings are in for July 29.

Despite a lot of excitement in the post-Vince McMahon wrestling world ahead of a packed SummerSlam weekend, both SmackDown or Rampage saw their numbers decline. But only one show delivered some of the worst numbers in its history.

That would be AEW’s Friday night offering. Rampage drew 375,000 viewers and a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the week prior (12 % in total audience and 35% in the demo). That’s the lowest ever rating and the second smallest viewership when the show is in its usual time slot on TNT. It came in 23rd among cable originals against pretty standard Friday night competition (no disrespect to Shark Week, which made up half of the cable top ten).

SmackDown also saw drops for their SummerSlam go-home episode, but since it finished first on all of television in the demo by a WIDE margin, neither WWE nor FOX is complaining. Viewership was down 3% from the previous Friday, coming in at 2.19 million. The .52 18-49 rating was down more significantly (16%), but again, it was miles in front of the second place show. A rerun of 20/20 did a .33 for ABC.

The new WWE power players aren’t sweating those numbers. Should Tony Khan be worried about his B-show? It’s still outperforming whatever else TNT would put in that timeslot, but it’s also not must see TV — at least not live.

Let us know what you think, ratings watching Cagesiders.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily