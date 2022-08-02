AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, The Miz combined to give us the best Styles Clash in recent memory

When AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, and The Miz linked up for a triple threat match on Monday Night Raw this week, one that was always simply a way to get to another match later in the evening, there wasn’t much reason to think we would see anything particularly special. Sure, it was Styles and Ali in a match together, which would create some opportunity, but how much could they deliver considering the setting and match type?

One of the coolest finishes for a TV match and the best Styles Clash in recent memory, as it turns out.

This video is cued up to the finish:

Holy shit!

Here’s another angle, and it may look even better here:

Later in the evening, Styles struggled mightily to deliver a safe Styles Clash to Tommaso Ciampa. It giveth and it taketh away.

Seriously, though, how cool was that?

