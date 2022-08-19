Sheamus earns Intercontinental championship match at Clash at the Castle

After Shinsuke Nakamura was dispatched, having proven he wasn’t up to the challenge of taking the Intercontinental championship off the Ring General, GUNTHER, a new top contender had to be found. They went about doing so with the standard multi-person match, this one a Fatal 5-Way, on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The participants:

Sheamus

Bum Ass Corbin

Madcap Moss

Ricochet

Sami Zayn

They’ve all been around the title scene at some point or another, sure, but there’s very little logic that says most of them should be involved in a number one contender match. Still, the WWE trope remained.

Zayn was given a hero’s welcome in Montreal, as he was wildly cheered for everything he did while anyone who went against him was roundly booed. “Ole” chants rang out through the building in between Blue Thunder Bombs for two counts. Late in the match, Zayn took a White Noise from Sheamus off the turnbuckle and was rushed to the back with an apparent shoulder injury.

The action continued but it always felt like just a holdover until Zayn came back, and sure enough, he made his way back to the ring after everyone but Ricochet had been cleared out. He hit a Helluva Kick and appeared to have the match won when Corbin yanked him out of the ring.

Damn it.

Corbin, of course, didn’t take advantage and ate a Brogue Kick from Sheamus shortly after. That was enough to give Sheamus the win.

He’ll move on to Clash at the Castle on Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship.

