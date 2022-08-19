Toxic Attraction advance in WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

The first round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament came to a close on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with Sonya Deville & Natalya taking on Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

It was announced earlier in the day that Zoey Stark was injured during her match with Mandy Rose at NXT Heatwave and unable to wrestle while Nikkita Lyons, her partner, was “medically unavailable.” That led to Dolin & Jayne taking their place in the tournament.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY showed up ringside for the festivities and were loudly getting involved throughout the match, both on commentary and later when serving as a distraction. In the end, Nattie had Dolin in the Sharpshooter but she wasn’t the legal woman and Jayne rolled Natalya up to score the pinfall and the victory.

With their victory, Toxic Attraction advance to the semifinals to take on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, who defeated Shotzi & Xia Li just one week ago.

