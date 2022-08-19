Charlotte Flair on Sasha & Naomi’s walkout, belt drop in Becky Lynch segment

Charlotte Flair is Steve Austin’s guest on the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock & WWE Network. Among the topics Stone Cold covers with the 13 time WWE Women’s champion are two of the biggest controversies in the company’s women’s division over the past year: the belt exchange on the Oct. 22, 2021 SmackDown which fueled Flair’s Survivor Series program with Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of Raw this May.

Regarding the Lynch incident, where Charlotte allegedly went off script by dropping her Raw Women’s title when Becky reached for it, leading to a heated confrontation backstage and weeks of interviews about issues between the former friends, the Queen says it was “accidental”:

“You’ve got two women that want to be the best, that want to be that top spot. I wish I could sit here and tell you that I did it on purpose but if people need me to be that bad guy, I’ll be that bad guy. Things happen on screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose... It was accidental.“

Flair told Austin she does regret something about the scene — she shouldn’t have picked the belt up when then-authority figure Sonya Deville directed her to:

“My character would have never picked it up, Why would I not make Sonya do it? I make someone hold the ropes.”

As far as her current relationship with The Man? Doesn’t sound like there’s much of one, but Charlotte does respect her fellow Horsewoman:

“Separate shows. I think for me, personally, her coming back with the baby and seeing her, Seth, and the baby travel the world together. She’s really showing the world it can be done and I hope to have that some day.”

Stone Cold also asked her about Banks & Naomi, who left the company and the WWE Women’s Tag titles behind earlier this year due to creative issues (they’re reportedly returning soon). Flair wisely sidesteps the rumored issues that led to their walkout, and puts over both women, revealing that she and her father consider Sasha the Ricky Steamboat to her Ric Flair.