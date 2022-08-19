Change made to tonight’s WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match (UPDATED)

It was going to be a big week for NXT’s Zoey Stark. On Tuesday, she challenged for that brand’s Women’s championship. Then tonight (Aug. 19), she was going to team with Nikkita Lyons against Natalya & Sonya Deville in the final first round match of the WWE Tag Team Championship Tournament on SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer’s Bryan & Vinny Show that Stark suffered an injury of some kind in her match with Mandy Rose at NXT Heatwave. There’s no diagnosis or timetable for return, but it looked Zoey & Nikkita were out of the tournament as a result.

Sure enough, PWInsider says Lyons isn’t in Montreal for SmackDown — but Rose and her teammates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne are. The site notes the decision to have Toxic Attraction wrestle Natalya & Sonya was made yesterday. They don’t mention which two members of the trio will work the match, but Dolin & Jayne are the established team out of the group, with two NXT Women’s Tag title reigns on their resume.

Hopefully Stark’s injury isn’t too serious. She just returned from eight months off recovering from a torn ACL & meniscus.

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed the change. NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels says Lyons is “medically unavailable” and Stark is out as well because she was hurt at Heatwave. Dolin & Jayne officially replace them in the tournament.

UPDATE 2: Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer tweeted that Stark suffered a concussion on Tuesday, but had no more information about Lyons beyond WWE’s statement.